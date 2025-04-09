Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 12:48 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tumbling commodity, crude oil prices bad omen for India Inc earnings

Tumbling commodity, crude oil prices bad omen for India Inc earnings

Historically, commodity and crude oil markets have exhibited a high positive correlation with equity valuations and company profits

The shares of aluminium manufacturers rallied on Monday on the back of a sharp rise in the price of the lightweight metal over the weekend, following China’s announcement that it will withdraw export tax rebate for the commodity.
Premium

Analysts also warn that falling commodity and energy prices could weigh on India’s external trade performance.

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 12:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A sharp decline in commodity and crude oil prices following the US’ announcement of reciprocal tariffs may weigh on Indian stocks and corporate earnings.
 
Historically, commodity and crude oil markets have exhibited a high positive correlation with equity valuations and company profits. Analysts caution that falling commodity prices often signal weaker economic growth and softer aggregate demand — both typically have a dampening effect on corporate performance.
 
While the correction in commodity and energy prices may improve margins and earnings for user industries — such as fast-moving consumer goods, paints, cement, pharmaceuticals, and automobiles — these benefits are likely to
Topics : Crude Oil Price Trump tariffs stock markets Stock market crash

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon