GST cuts, premiumisation and scooter launches boost TVS Motor outlook

New launches, gains from the reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) and growth outperformance are expected to support the stock prices of two-wheeler major TVS Motor . The stock has gained over 23 per cent since the start of August compared with the peer average of 7 per cent over this period. Given the premiumisation trend, the gains could sustain.

The immediate trigger for the stock is the cut in GST rates. For two-wheelers with engine capacity lower than 350cc, GST has been reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The price cuts from the