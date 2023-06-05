Two years on, limited-purpose clearing corp to see light of the day

“The ARCL has started mock-testing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) platform from Monday and the plan is to make it operational by the second or the third week of June. All infrastructure for the initial stage is ready and there has been encouraging response from issuers,” said a source.

Known as AMC Repo Clearing (ARCL), the LPCC has onboarded over 125 issuers for the initial stage of operation. Since ARCL has now obtained the final approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it will start offering clearing and settlement services for all tri-party repo in corporate debt securities to boost liquidity and participation.