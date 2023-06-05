close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Two years on, limited-purpose clearing corp to see light of the day

AMC Repo Clearing set to begin ops later this month; move to boost debt market liquidity

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
SEBI
Premium

Earlier this year, the markets regulator had allowed alternative investment funds (AIFs) to participate in the credit default swaps (CDS) market as protection for buyers and sellers — a segment that would help AIFs hedge risks

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A limited-purpose clearing corporation (LPCC) backed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and funded by asset management companies (AMCs) is set to become operational by the third week of June after over two years of its incorporation, said people in the know.
Known as AMC Repo Clearing (ARCL), the LPCC has onboarded over 125 issuers for the initial stage of operation. Since ARCL has now obtained the final approvals from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it will start offering clearing and settlement services for all tri-party repo in corporate debt securities to boost liquidity and participation.
“The ARCL has started mock-testing on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) platform from Monday and the plan is to make it operational by the second or the third week of June. All infrastructure for the initial stage is ready and there has been encouraging response from issuers,” said a source.
Or

Also Read

RBI hikes repo rate by 35 bps to 6.25%, cuts FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8%

RBI MPC: Here is what experts have to say about the policy announcement

RBI Monetary Policy: Repo rate up by 25 bps, FY23 inflation pegged at 6.5%

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

RBI Monetary Policy: Expect 35 bps repo rate hike tomorrow, say experts

Astral's high growth prospects reflect well in its high valuation

Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

Wipro shareholders approve Rs 12,000 cr share buyback at Rs 445 apiece

Angel One client base jumps 44% in May, retail equity market share rises 4%

Indo Count hits 16-month high; surges 36% in four days on strong Q4 results

Topics : SEBI

First Published: Jun 05 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Heavyweights lift benchmarks; Sensex less than 1% away from all-time high

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
3 min read

Two years on, limited-purpose clearing corp to see light of the day

SEBI
4 min read

Astral's high growth prospects reflect well in its high valuation

Astral-Poly
4 min read

IKIO Lighting IPO collects Rs 182 cr from anchor investors at Rs 285 apiece

IPO
2 min read

Indices near record fresh lifetime highs as buoyancy returns to markets

sensex, BSE
1 min read

Most Popular

Over half of NSE 500 stocks deliver 10x return in 20 years: Goldman Sachs

stock, markets, stocks, equity, shares, bse, fund, mutual fund stock picks
3 min read

This Ashish Kacholia-owned stock tops listing day high; soars 19% in 3 days

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
3 min read

Stock of this SME company zooms nearly 100% on market debut

markets
3 min read

Indian markets have limited upside in the near-term; buy the dips: Nomura

markets
3 min read

Sensex climbs 240pts, Nifty ends near 18,600 on firm global cues; M&M up 4%

Mumbai Police's Economic Offences Wing fresh notices to 300 NSEL brokers
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon