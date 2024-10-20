'UBS underweight in Indian equities vs other EMs': Sunil Tirumalai

The recent stimulus from China has made global investors sit up and take notice of the developments. SUNIL TIRUMALAI, head of emerging market (EM) and Asia equity strategy at UBS Securities, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that despite the recent rally, China is trading at a 40 per cent discount to EMs, compared to a 10-year average of a 20 per cent premium. Within EMs, UBS prefers markets that have attractive fundamentals and valuations. Edited excerpts:

What is UBS’ stance on Indian equities for Samvat 2081?

UBS is underweight on Indian equities relative to other EMs.