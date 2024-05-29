United Spirits seem flat, near-term demand triggers lacking for stock

The stock of United Spirits, the country’s largest liquor company by market capitalisation, has gained 2 per cent.

The stock of United Spirits, the country’s largest liquor company by market capitalisation, has gained 2 per cent after its fourth quarter (Q4 FY24) results last week gave double-digit growth guidance.

The company’s revenue grew 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), helped by the expansion of the prestige and above (P&A) segment. The premium brands segment accounts for 88 per cent of overall revenues and had revenue growth of 3.7 per cent. It grew 4 per cent by volume.

Premiumisation is helping the P&A portfolio, and better pricing is helping drive value growth in the category. United Spirits expects to maintain double-digit growth