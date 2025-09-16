Up to 18% surge in 1 month: Is GST-led rally in auto stocks near its end?

Auto stocks to buy after GST rate cut: A plethora of tailwinds for the automobile sector, including a A plethora of tailwinds for the automobile sector, including a cut in goods and services tax (GST) rates , is keeping analysts bullish on auto stocks from a long-term perspective, even as they see the rally running its course in the near-term.

Auto stocks, they pointed out, have rallied 7-18 per cent since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the government would roll out ‘next-gen’ GST reforms before Diwali 2025, stretching valuations to slightly uncomfortable zones.