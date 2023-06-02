UTI, SBI MFs lead small town footprint due to strong branch presence

In this section

Bank of Baroda board approves raising Rs 5,000 crore by March 2024

Apollo Hospitals hits 52-wk high on talks to raise $200 mn; up 8% in 2 days

Finfluencers now 'renting' research analyst licences in fear of Sebi action

Sebi releases bond trading guidelines on RFQ platform to increase liquidity

SBI Q3 profit may rise nearly 60% YoY; deposit growth could outrun peers

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Not part of any negotiations': UTI AMC on Tata acquisition reports

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

Backed by their strong physical presence across the country, UTI Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund (MF) have managed to mobilise a higher proportion of their total assets under management (AUM) from towns and villages than their peers.

Data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities shows that UTI MF and SBI MF are the only two major fund houses with over a fifth of their AUM coming from areas beyond the top 30 cities (referred to as B-30). UTI MF tops the chart with 23.8 per cent of its assets belonging to B-30 centres, followed by SBI MF with 21.2 per cent B-30 assets.

The industry average stands at 17 per cent.

Your browser does not support the audio element.

According to MF distributors, apart from acting as an investor touch point, branches help MFs get visibility and win the trust of new investors

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com