UTI, SBI MFs lead small town footprint due to strong branch presence

Table-topper UTI MF prides itself on the distribution network it has created in B-30 locations

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
investments, mutual funds
According to MF distributors, apart from acting as an investor touch point, branches help MFs get visibility and win the trust of new investors

4 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2023 | 8:29 PM IST
Backed by their strong physical presence across the country, UTI Mutual Fund and SBI Mutual Fund (MF) have managed to mobilise a higher proportion of their total assets under management (AUM) from towns and villages than their peers.
Data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities shows that UTI MF and SBI MF are the only two major fund houses with over a fifth of their AUM coming from areas beyond the top 30 cities (referred to as B-30). UTI MF tops the chart with 23.8 per cent of its assets belonging to B-30 centres, followed by SBI MF with 21.2 per cent B-30 assets.
The industry average stands at 17 per cent.
First Published: Jun 02 2023 | 8:29 PM IST

