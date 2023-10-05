Utkarsh SFB surges 17% on heavy volumes; zooms 141% over issue price

Navin Fluorine dips 16% in 4 days after MD resigns; Firm remains positive

This Ashish Kacholia owned travel stock has zoomed over 100% since April

Marico cracks 5% after company flags slowdown in Q2 earnings

Goldman Sachs cautious on 'expensive' Indian stocks ahead of elections

Gabriel India gains 7% to hit new high; up 60% in 2 mths on strong outlook

AU Small Finance tumbles 5% in 4 sessions; what should investors do?

Fusion Micro, Spandana: Rally in MFI stocks has more legs, say analysts

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank IPO: Should you subscribe to the lender's offer?

Shares of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (SFB) hit a record high of Rs 60.30 as they surged 17 per cent on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade on the back

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com