Valuation swell prompts large balanced advantage funds to lower sails

Adjusting to market tides: Large BAFs trim net exposure to below 60%

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

The net equity exposure of most large balanced advantage funds (BAFs) has decreased in the past few months, with two of the largest schemes in this category offered by ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund (MF) and SBI MF lowering allocations below 40 per cent.

The average equity exposure of the five largest schemes stood at 53.4 per cent at the beginning of the calendar year 2024 (CY24). It decreased to 51 per cent by the end of April 2024, according to portfolio disclosures.

BAFs manage equity and debt allocation dynamically, depending on underlying valuations. Although regulations provide complete flexibility to such
First Published: May 19 2024 | 10:14 PM IST

