Home / Markets / News / Value strategy paying off for Shree Cement, but stock may be fully priced

Value strategy paying off for Shree Cement, but stock may be fully priced

In FY25, revenue was down 8 per cent, while EBITDA was down 12 per cent and PAT was down 51 per cent YoY. Volumes were flat YoY

This is the third successive quarter where Shree Cement has lost market share, due to its strategy.

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:40 PM IST

The standalone revenue of Shree Cement for Q4FY25 was ₹5,200 crore, while adjusted  Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,410 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) was ₹580 crore. Revenue was up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while Ebitda was up 6 per cent and PAT was down 13 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
Sales volumes surged 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 9.84 million tonnes (mt). Cement realisation grew 1 per cent Y-o-Y (up 5 per cent Q-o-Q) at ₹4,758 per tonnes. The operating profit margin (OPM) surged 80bp Y-o-Y to 27 per cent, and
Topics : Shree Cement stock markets cement firms EBITDA BSE

