Value strategy paying off for Shree Cement, but stock may be fully priced

The standalone revenue of Shree Cement for Q4FY25 was ₹5,200 crore, while adjusted Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,410 crore, and profit after tax (PAT) was ₹580 crore. Revenue was up 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), while Ebitda was up 6 per cent and PAT was down 13 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.

Sales volumes surged 3 per cent Y-o-Y to 9.84 million tonnes (mt). Cement realisation grew 1 per cent Y-o-Y (up 5 per cent Q-o-Q) at ₹4,758 per tonnes. The operating profit margin (OPM) surged 80bp Y-o-Y to 27 per cent, and