Varun Beverages' stock poised for steady growth amid strong India business

Varun Beverages (VBL) reported a revenue growth of 38 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4CY24, led by volume growth of 38 per cent.

This was driven by volume addition from South Africa and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Organic volume growth was 5 per cent Y-o-Y. Realisation remained flat Y-o-Y at Rs 172/case. There was healthy volume growth in India (11 per cent).

The management guided about double-digit volume growth in the domestic market and higher growth internationally.

VBL’s revenue grew 38 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,690 crore with 38 per cent growth in volume to 215 million