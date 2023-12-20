Varun Beverages zooms 18%, hits record high on acquisition plan of BevCo

Shares of Varun Beverages hit a new peak of Rs 1,380.45 as they surged 18 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intraday trade after the company said it will acquire South Africa's The Beverage Company Ltd (BevCo) for Rs 1,320 crore as it plans to expand its geographical footprint in Africa.

In the past three days, the stock has soared 26 per cent.

Varun Beverages has also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jharkhand government to set up a manufacturing plant in Patratu with a Rs 450 crore outlay.

With the past three-day rally, the stock price of Varun Beverages has