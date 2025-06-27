Vodafone Idea stock sees twin breakout, chart hints at 13% upside potential

Shares of Vodafone Idea have been in limelight in recent trading sessions, with the stock up over 19 per cent in the last six days, from levels of ₹6.33 on June 19 to a high of ₹7.55 today, June 27. In the process, the stock has witnessed a twin breakout on the daily scale. The stock crossed the super trend line hurdle, and is now seen trading above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands. Technically, the short-term bias for the stock is likely to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above the ₹7.35 -