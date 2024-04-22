Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Voltas stock price today up 5% on UBS upgrade; Whirlpool on a roll too

Voltas, Whirlpool of India stock price update: Shares of household appliances makers Voltas and Whirlpool surged up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade on improved outlook.

Earth temperature, ACs, high temeperature, summers, hotter summers, Voltas, Blue Star, Johnson Controls-Hitachi, Lloyds, Symphony, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, HSBC Global Research, heat in June, Blue Star and Hitachi, Crompton Greaves Cons
Premium

.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 1:30 PM IST
Voltas stock price hit a new high at Rs 1,391, surging 7 per cent, in Monday's intra-day deals. Meanwhile, Whirlpool of India stock gained 5 per cent at Rs 1,521. Thus far in the month of April, these stocks have rallied 26 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has slipped 0.22 per cent so far in the current month.

UBS, meanwhile, has upgraded Voltas stock to buy from its earlier neutral rating with 12-month target price of Rs 1,800. Voltas, it said, has successfully reworked its supply chain in the RAC segment,
Topics : Buzzing stocks Voltas Whirlpool India stock market trading Market trends air conditioners Air Coolers Heat waves in cities S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 1:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEAP SSC 10th Result 2024 OutFinancial Services Share PriceReliance Q4 PreviewIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon