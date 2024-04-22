Voltas stock price today up 5% on UBS upgrade; Whirlpool on a roll too

UBS, meanwhile, has upgraded Voltas stock to buy from its earlier neutral rating with 12-month target price of Rs 1,800. Voltas, it said, has successfully reworked its supply chain in the RAC segment,

Voltas stock price hit a new high at Rs 1,391, surging 7 per cent, in Monday's intra-day deals. Meanwhile, Whirlpool of India stock gained 5 per cent at Rs 1,521. Thus far in the month of April, these stocks have rallied 26 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex has slipped 0.22 per cent so far in the current month.