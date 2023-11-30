Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

After falling 8 per cent from highs due to downgrades on account of the Warning Letter for its Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) facility, Cipla stock has recovered a bit. The company received the Warning Letter on November 17 and it followed the official action initiated status (which warrants regulatory action) in August 2023. Brokerages have a mixed view on the impact. While some brokerages believe that the issue could escalate and be detrimental for Cipla, others believe that the Warning Letter was on expected lines and the impact may not be meaningful.
B&K Securities believes that the latest Warning Letter for Cipla’s Pithampur SEZ unit amplifies USFDA risks to future earnings even as the Goa unit remains under Warning