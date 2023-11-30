Sensex (1.10%)
66901.91 + 727.71
Nifty (1.04%)
20096.60 + 206.90
Nifty Smallcap (1.14%)
6493.05 + 72.95
Nifty Midcap (0.81%)
42618.70 + 340.70
Nifty Bank (1.56%)
44566.45 + 685.50
Heatmap

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

While some brokerages believe that the issue could escalate and be detrimental for Cipla, others believe that the Warning Letter was on expected lines and the impact may not be meaningful

Cipla Cippoint
Premium

File image

Ram Prasad Sahu
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 08:38 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After falling 8 per cent from highs due to downgrades on account of the Warning Letter for its Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh) facility, Cipla stock has recovered a bit. The company received the Warning Letter on November 17 and it followed the official action initiated status (which warrants regulatory action) in August 2023. Brokerages have a mixed view on the impact. While some brokerages believe that the issue could escalate and be detrimental for Cipla, others believe that the Warning Letter was on expected lines and the impact may not be meaningful.

B&K Securities believes that the latest Warning Letter for Cipla’s Pithampur SEZ unit amplifies USFDA risks to future earnings even as the Goa unit remains under Warning

Also Read

Cipla on the block: Who's a better fit and what it means for shareholders?

Cipla surges 4% on beating Q2 estimates; profit jumps 43%, revenue up 15%

Cipla Q1 preview: India biz may push profit over 50% QoQ; US sales to drag

Cipla Q2 net profit seen rising 25% YoY; US sales may drop QoQ to $215 mn

Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn

Stocks to Watch: Tata Tech, Gandhar Oil, Airtel, BoB, Thomas Cook, IDBI Bk

Stock Market LIVE: Gift Nifty flat; Tata Tech, 2 others to list today

Bias for Nifty IT index to turn bullish only above 32,664, indicates chart

Retail broking revenues could more than double in 5 years: Bain & Company

Alipay sells entire 3.44% stake in Zomato, Axis MF unveils new fund scheme

Topics : Cipla Pharma Companies Special economic zone

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 08:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQISamsung Galaxy A05State Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon