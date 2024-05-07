Is the broking and the wealth management industry ripe for a consolidation?

As retail investors join the equity bandwagon amid buoyant markets, ANAND RATHI, founder & chairman, Anand Rathi Group, said in an email interview with Puneet Wadhwa that the sector's growth offers opportunities for all stock broking firms focused on client needs. Edited excerpts:

Can global risks unsettle the Indian equity market rally?

Global risks loom large, from persistent inflation and a robust job market in the US, limiting monetary easing prospects, to recessions in Germany and the UK, with the US potentially following suit by late 2024 or early 2025. Commodity prices are firming, and geopolitical tensions in Europe and