Weak demand outlook to weigh on sales, margins of Colgate Palmolive

The stock of the largest oral hygiene company in the country, Colgate Palmolive (India) fell about 4 per cent on Wednesday after the market leader posted a muted performance for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).

Sentiment for the stock, which has shed 15 per cent over the past three months, continues to remain bearish given the weak demand outlook. In addition to demand headwinds, brokerages expect the higher base to impact the sales and volume trends in the second quarter (Q2FY26) as well.

Given the high base of last year, the company reported its second straight