High net worth individuals rent stock exchange space for trading edge

Rich traders are paying for servers close to the stock exchange system in order to benefit from faster execution.
The use of such co-location services, usually associated with sophisticated institutional investors, has become more common for high net worth individuals (HNIs) in recent years, according to market participants.
Co-location is useful for those using high frequency trading algorithms.
They can execute 400,000 orders or more in the time it takes a person to blink, according to a 2016 study.
Shaving off fractions of a second from the duration it takes an order to travel to the stock exchange can provide