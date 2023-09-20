close
Sensex (-0.93%)
66969.40 -627.44
Nifty (-0.83%)
19967.20 -166.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.24%)
40559.75 -98.45
Nifty Smallcap (-0.77%)
5805.15 -45.25
Nifty Bank (-0.96%)
45539.80 -440.05
Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

Shares of HDFC Bank tumbled 3.7 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Wednesday after the pro-forma financials of the merged entity highlighted higher than expected hit on net worth

HDFC Bank
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:41 AM IST
HDFC Bank Analysts' meet: The stock of HDFC Bank, which has given no return to investors so far this calendar year, may continue to underperform the markets in

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 10:41 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon