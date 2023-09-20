Weighed by earnings hit, HDFC Bank may not perform in near-term: Analysts

HDFC Bank: Despite merger, stock may remain sideways, caution analysts
HDFC-HDFC Bank merger: The story behind success of housing finance behemoth
HDFC, IDFC mergers may not trigger consolidation of PSU banks: Analysts
ITC rally has more legs on FMCG biz scale up, high cigarette vols: Analysts
Nifty 50: 3 ways in which the index could move, near-term target & more
R R Kabel lists at 14% premium over issue price in a weak market
Karnataka Bank gains 4%, hits over 15-year high on fund raising plans
Stocks to Watch: RIL, RR Kabel, Tata Motors, Bank of Maha, Bharat Dynamics
STOCK MARKET LIVE: Sensex sinks 600 pts, Nifty below 20K; HDFC Bk, RIL drag
LIC to Hindustan Unilever: Here're 10 largecaps that may lead bull charge