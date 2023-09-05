Confirmation

What's behind the rally in PSU stocks, and will the uptrend last?

The S&P BSE PSU index has surged over 26 per cent so far in FY24 as compared to 11 per cent up move in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Stocks of public sector enterprises (PSEs) have seen a good run thus far in fiscal 2024 (FY24), with the S&P BSE PSU index surging over 26 per cent during this

PSU stocks stock market rally Railways Defense stocks Market Outlook Trading strategies infrastructure spending Markets Sensex Nifty Market trends

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 11:46 AM IST

