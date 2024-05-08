Why are Indian stock markets falling, and is it a good time to buy?

It has mostly been a volatile May for the Indian stock market. The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have lost over 1.5 per cent each during this period. The cuts in the mid-and small-cap indices have been sharper with both the indices on the BSE slipping 1.7 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively during this period, shows data.
ALSO READ: India VIX jumps 72% from April lows; up 5% today. What's behind the surge?
ALSO READ: India VIX jumps 72% from April lows; up 5% today. What's behind the surge?
Analysts attribute this fall in the Indian stock markets to Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome-related anxiety among investors amid global developments. Corporate