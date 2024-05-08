Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Why are Indian stock markets falling, and is it a good time to buy?

Analysts attribute this fall in the Indian stock markets to Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome-related anxiety among investors amid global developments

Indian market, markets
Web Exclusive Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

It has mostly been a volatile May for the Indian stock market. The S&P BSE Sensex and the Nifty 50 have lost over 1.5 per cent each during this period. The cuts in the mid-and small-cap indices have been sharper with both the indices on the BSE slipping 1.7 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively during this period, shows data.

ALSO READ: India VIX jumps 72% from April lows; up 5% today. What's behind the surge?

Analysts attribute this fall in the Indian stock markets to Lok Sabha election 2024 outcome-related anxiety among investors amid global developments. Corporate
Topics : stock market trading stock market investing equity portfolio FII outflows FII DII Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha Market forecast Indian stock markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMet Gala 2024Titan Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon