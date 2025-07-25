Friday, July 25, 2025 | 12:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 6%

Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 6%

Bajaj Finance shares nosedived on the BSE today as investors turned cautious on the near-term outlook post the NBFC's Q1 results. Read to find out investment strategy in the stock

Bajaj Finance
premium

Bajaj Finance share price crashed over 6 per cent on the BSE today

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bajaj Finance share price today: A cautious commentary from the management of Bajaj Finance, post the June quarter results, fretted the non-bank finance company’s (NBFC’s) investors on Friday, July 25.
 
The shares of the consumer financier nosedived 6.3 per cent on the BSE to a low of ₹897.65 per share in the intraday trade. The stock weighed on the benchmark BSE Sensex index, pushing it over 400 points lower on the BSE at 9.50 AM. It accounted for nearly a fifth of the index’s losses at the time of writing this report.  CATCH STOCK
Topics : Stock Analysis Bajaj Finance Markets Buzzing stocks Q1 results
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon