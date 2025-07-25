Why are investors selling Bajaj Finance shares post Q1? Stock falls 6%

Bajaj Finance share price today: A cautious commentary from the management of Bajaj Finance, post the June quarter results, fretted the non-bank finance company’s (NBFC’s) investors on Friday, July 25.
The shares of the consumer financier nosedived 6.3 per cent on the BSE to a low of ₹897.65 per share in the intraday trade. The stock weighed on the benchmark BSE Sensex index, pushing it over 400 points lower on the BSE at 9.50 AM. It accounted for nearly a fifth of the index’s losses at the time of writing this report. CATCH STOCK