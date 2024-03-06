Will pharma stocks continue their dream rally in FY25?

Stocks in the pharmaceutical sector have had a dream run so far in 2023-24 (FY24) with the Nifty Pharma index surging 58.2 per cent in this period against a dip of 11 per cent in FY23, shows Ace Equity data. The index has also outperformed the Nifty50 index that grew by 28.7 per cent in the current financial year.

Among stocks, Orchid Pharma gave a handsome return of 210 per cent, followed by Lupin’s 157 per cent jump so far in FY24. Others like Suven Life Sciences, Venus Remedies and Aurobindo Pharma saw 127 per cent, 111 per cent, 110