Will Voda Idea hold this weekly support level? Check key levels here

Shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled 6 per cent to a low of Rs 14.85 in intra-day deals on Wednesday a day after the company's board approved Rs 45,000 crore fund raise by way of debt and equity.

As per the proposal approved, the company plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through a combination of equity or equity-linked instruments and the rest through debt.

The company's has scheduled the shareholders meeting on April 02 for the requisite approval.

Meanwhile, here's a quick chart check on the telecom stock.

Voda Idea

Current Price: Rs 14.85

Key support: Rs 14.40

Resistance: Rs 17.20; Rs 17.50

The stock has shed