Will Voda Idea hold this weekly support level? Check key levels here

With Wednesday's 9 per cent fall, Vodafone Idea has declined over 20 per cent in the last three trading sessions from its recent high; stock is now trading close to its weekly support level.

Rex Cano Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Shares of Vodafone Idea tumbled 6 per cent to a low of Rs 14.85 in intra-day deals on Wednesday a day after the company's board approved Rs 45,000 crore fund raise by way of debt and equity.

As per the proposal approved, the company plans to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore through a combination of equity or equity-linked instruments and the rest through debt.

The company's has scheduled the shareholders meeting on April 02 for the requisite approval. 

Meanwhile, here's a quick chart check on the telecom stock.

Voda Idea
Current Price: Rs 14.85
Key support: Rs 14.40
Resistance: Rs 17.20; Rs 17.50

The stock has shed

Voda idea Vodafone Idea Market technicals stock market trading technical charts technical analysis Trading strategies stocks technical analysis

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

