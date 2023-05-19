Wipro Share Buyback: Here's how retail investors can benefit

“This is a high risk trade in which the acceptance ratio continuously varies. We have arrived at a breakeven price of Rs 290 per share based on assumption of 60 per cent acceptance ratio. We do believe that acceptance ratio is likely to be north of 60 per cent, considering almost 100 per cent acceptance ratio seen for small investors in the last buyback offer in 2020.”, ICICI Securities said in a note

