Wipro Share Buyback: Here's how retail investors can benefit

Wipro has approved a Rs 12,000 crore share buyback at Rs 445 per share. Currently, the stock trades at a 16 per cent discount to the buyback price.

Rex Cano Mumbai
Wipro
3 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 10:08 AM IST
The upcoming Wipro share buyback program presents an opportunity for short-term traders and investors to profit by participating in the same.
Analysts at ICICI Securities believe that the acceptance ratio in the share buyback could be as high as 60 per cent or even higher, considering almost 100 per cent acceptance ratio seen for small investors in the last buyback offer in 2020.
“This is a high risk trade in which the acceptance ratio continuously varies. We have arrived at a breakeven price of Rs 290 per share based on assumption of 60 per cent acceptance ratio. We do believe that acceptance ratio is likely to be north of 60 per cent, considering almost 100 per cent acceptance ratio seen for small investors in the last buyback offer in 2020.”, ICICI Securities said in a note
Topics : Wipro Share buybacks Market trends Trading strategies stock market trading Stocks to buy Retail investors Investment strategies

First Published: May 19 2023 | 10:08 AM IST

