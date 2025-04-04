With an eye on SIF foray, PMS, AIFs queue up for mutual fund licence

Portfolio management services (PMS) players are queuing up for a mutual fund (MF) licence to enter the newly announced specialised investment funds (SIFs) space.

SIFs are a new product segment within MFs that will compete with PMS and alternative investment funds (AIFs).

In the last three months, four prominent players in the PMS and AIF space — Nuvama Wealth Management, Marcellus Investment Managers, Wealth First Portfolio Managers, and ASK Investment Managers — have filed applications with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for approvals to foray into MFs.

ASK Investment Managers has secured the in-principle approval from Sebi.