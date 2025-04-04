Friday, April 04, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
With an eye on SIF foray, PMS, AIFs queue up for mutual fund licence

Nuvama Wealth, Marcellus Investment Managers among new MF applicants

Khushboo TiwariAbhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Portfolio management services (PMS) players are queuing up for a mutual fund (MF) licence to enter the newly announced specialised investment funds (SIFs) space.
 
SIFs are a new product segment within MFs that will compete with PMS and alternative investment funds (AIFs).
 
In the last three months, four prominent players in the PMS and AIF space — Nuvama Wealth Management, Marcellus Investment Managers, Wealth First Portfolio Managers, and ASK Investment Managers — have filed applications with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for approvals to foray into MFs.
 
ASK Investment Managers has secured the in-principle approval from Sebi.
