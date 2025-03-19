Wednesday, March 19, 2025 | 09:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / With stock 15% down since Feb, margin concerns ahead for United Breweries

With stock 15% down since Feb, margin concerns ahead for United Breweries

The alcoholic beverages segment saw some demand in Q3FY25, driven by the festive season, and the reopening of the Andhra Pradesh market

United Breweries kingfisher
Premium

United Breweries

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Despite peak summer season around the corner, the United Breweries (UB) stock is down about 15 per cent since February, due to a weak third quarter (Q3) and regulatory worries. Margins may stay under pressure given the excise duty hike in Karnataka and the decision to absorb the hike.
 
The alcoholic beverages segment saw some demand in the third quarter of financial year 2025 (Q3FY25), driven by the festival season, and the reopening of the Andhra Pradesh market. The Prestige & Above (P&A) segment continued to show momentum, with premium volume growth at 18 per cent for United Spirits, 33
Topics : United Breweries Compass

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon