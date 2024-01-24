Worst not over for bank stocks; sit on the sidelines for now, say analysts

Investors should use any bounce-back in bank stocks as an opportunity to exit the pack, analysts suggested on Wednesday, as the worst may not be over yet. The recent quarterly results of HDFC Bank and Axis Bank had disappointed the street, which in turn triggered market-wide selling by FPIs, especially in banking counters.

While HDFC Bank, which was the anchor for the market correction during the past one week, were ruling 1 per cent higher in Wednesday's intraday trade, Axis Bank’s shares cracked 6 per cent to Rs 1,020.85 on the BS, clocking their sharpest intraday fall in the past