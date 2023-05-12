close

Zee Ent, UPL: 5 Nifty 500 stocks flash bearish signals, may fall up to 15%

Technically, stocks inversely proportionate to the benchmark indices' trend are safe to bet during weakness.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
markets
Bearish stocks in Nifty 500 index

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
The domestic benchmark indices traded sluggish on Friday following a volatile weekly expiry. The BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were marginally down, but Nifty Bank was seen trading in green. 
While the current broad trend has triggered an optimistic bias, there are a few stocks that are yet to recoup their losing strength. 
This year, well-know names such as UPL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises have plunged close to 9 per cent and 6 per cent, respectively. Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Bharat Forge, and DCM Shriram also have not had a successful year so far.
Topics : ZEEL UPL Crompton Greaves Stocks calls Bearish market Trending stock market trading Market Ahead stocks technical analysis technical analysis Market technicals technical charts Daily technicals technical callls Chart Reading

First Published: May 12 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

