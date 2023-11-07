Zomato, Paytm: Analysts bet on new-age stocks amid improving profitability

The sentiment around shares of new-age companies is on the mend. From broad-based ‘sell’ calls, analysts are giving thumbs up to the likes of Zomato, Paytm, and FSN e-Commerce Ventures-owned Nykaa as the companies have shifted their focus on sustainable profits.

On the bourses, shares of Zomato hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 126 apiece on the BSE on Tuesday, having rallied 14 per cent in one week. By comparison, the benchmark BSE Sensex was down 250 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 12:20 PM.

Meanwhile, shares of Nykaa and PB Fintech advanced 5 per cent and 2.6 per cent, respectively, in one week as against a 1.4-per cent gain in the benchmark index. Paytm was the only loser