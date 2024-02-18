Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Valuation adrift: Uncharted course of low-float PSU rally, shows data

10 PSUs, with public shareholdings below 14%, ride the current, rallying 76% to 4.5 times

stock market, BSE
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 18 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A sharp run-up in shares of public sector undertakings (PSUs) with ultra-low public float has raised concerns about fair price discovery and possible manipulation.

The stock prices of the 10 PSU stocks with a public shareholding of less than 14 per cent have rallied between 76 per cent and 4.5 times in the past year.

So far this year, eight of them have gained more than 35 per cent, even as the National Stock Exchange Nifty Smallcap 100 has gained 7 per cent.

Analysts warn that low public shareholding makes these stocks vulnerable to price rigging, as manipulators can easily

Also Read

LIC extends rally, surges 23% in two weeks; hits highest level in CY 2023

LIC hits 19-mth high, up 7% on getting 1-time exemption to achieve 25% MPS

Stocks to watch on Budget day: Paytm, Godrej Consumer, Infra, rail, PSUs

Stocks to Watch today, Feb 8: Banks, Auto, Zomato, Adani Ports, LIC, TCP

REC, PFC, IRFC zoom over 200% in FY24. Time to exit PSU stocks?

Reserving success: Hotel stocks thrive as demand checks in for long stay

Improved cost ratios to boost State Bank of India's profitability

Entero Healthcare Solutions shares slip 9% on stock market debut

CV growth worries, sustainable margin gains key concerns for Bosch

Strong auto business likely to offset tractor slowdown for M&M stock

Topics : PSUs PSU stocks stock market trading Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2024 | 9:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon