After strong Q2, execution is key for further gains in Tata Power

The stock market reacted positively to the results and analysts are generally positive with valuation targets indicating a 15-20 per cent upside

Tata power
Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 7:59 PM IST

Tata Power’s Q2FY25 reported results were above consensus despite challenges like low plant availability at Mundra and Odisha discom operations affected by rain. A positive development for the power major included module manufacturing hitting nearly 100 per cent capacity utilisation. The Board has approved an investment proposal for a 1GW pumped storage project (PSP).
 
The consolidated operating profit of Rs 3,740 crore in Q2FY25, was driven by ramped-up solar manufacturing and operational efficiency. Revenue was at Rs 15,690 crore (flat Y-o-Y) for Q2FY25. The adjusted net profit (APAT) was at Rs 1,070 crore, a rise of 20 per cent Y-o-Y.
