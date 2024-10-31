After strong Q2, execution is key for further gains in Tata Power

Tata Power’s Q2FY25 reported results were above consensus despite challenges like low plant availability at Mundra and Odisha discom operations affected by rain. A positive development for the power major included module manufacturing hitting nearly 100 per cent capacity utilisation. The Board has approved an investment proposal for a 1GW pumped storage project (PSP).

The consolidated operating profit of Rs 3,740 crore in Q2FY25, was driven by ramped-up solar manufacturing and operational efficiency. Revenue was at Rs 15,690 crore (flat Y-o-Y) for Q2FY25. The adjusted net profit (APAT) was at Rs 1,070 crore, a rise of 20 per cent Y-o-Y.