close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stocks of asset management firms surge as regulatory uncertainty eases

Industry sees limited impact of new TER structure on profit

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
BSE, stock market, sensex
Premium

4 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Shares of asset management companies (AMCs) have rallied in the last 3-4 sessions due to clarity on regulatory changes in total expense ratios (TER) and expectations that it won’t upset profits much in the long run.
HDFC AMC has gained over 12 per cent in the last four sessions, while Nippon AMC and UTI AMC are up around 5 per cent. Aditya Birla Sun Life (ABSL), the only other listed AMCs, has risen more than 2.3 per cent in the last four sessions.
The new TER structure will hit profits of AMCs, especially the larger ones, as it brings down expenses for investors on two fronts. First, the TER will create an additional expense burden on AMCs: from trading costs to goods and services tax (GST) on fund management fee and securities transaction tax (STT). These expenses are now paid by investors over and above the TER. The other issue is the cut in maximum permissible TER for larger AMCs, especially in the case of hybrid schemes.
Or

Also Read

Tata in talks to buy majority stake in UTI AMC from 4 PSU finance entities

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: AMC stocks may fall up to 15% on debt fund tax blow

UTI, HDFC AMC top bets among asset managers; charts hint up to 17% rally

RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

RIL lags as markets near new highs; investors fret over rising debt

Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%

Street gives a thumbs up to LIC's results; most analysts bullish on stock

Topics : AMC Global stock markets

First Published: May 30 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Stocks of asset management firms surge as regulatory uncertainty eases

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Sebi, industry officials seek common ground as differences on UPSI arise

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
3 min read

Repco Home Finance surges 25% in 2 days post solid Q4 results

Repco Home Finance surges 25% in 2 days post Q4 results
2 min read

Participatory-notes investment hits 4-month high of Rs 95,911 cr in April

finance, fund manager, mutual fund, MF, INVESTMENT
2 min read

Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand

silver
1 min read

Most Popular

RIL lags as markets near new highs; investors fret over rising debt

Reliance Industries, RIL
5 min read

Stake hike, operational improvement should drive re-rating in ICICI Lombard

Insurance industry, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, I-Pru Life, initial public offer, IPO, Buffett’s firm Berkshire Hathaway, Amitabh Chaudhry,HDFC Standard Life,Life Insurance, Sanjay Kedia,Marsh India Insurance Brokers,General Insurance Corp,ICICI
3 min read

Optimism on the Street: Nifty Bank hits new record as indices gain

markets
3 min read

Stocks of asset management firms surge as regulatory uncertainty eases

BSE, stock market, sensex
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon