Analysts divided over GAIL's prospects, which may mean limited fresh gains

Analysts believe that there could be tariff hikes of 10-12 per cent starting in H2FY25 and continuing through FY26 and this could boost FY26 net profit as well

Devangshu Datta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

While most analysts are expecting poor results from oil marketing companies (OMCs) in the first quarter of 2024-25 (Q1FY25) and even in the first half (H1) of FY25, GAIL (India) could be an outlier.

Upstream producers, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India (OIL) could do well due to strong crude and gas prices, but refiners are likely to see weak margins and the impact of frozen prices during the election period will also be negative.

GAIL has delivered a return of over 25 per cent since January. It has an improving volume growth outlook with 7

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 9:10 PM IST

