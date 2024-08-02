Brigade Enterprises likely to stand tall on robust launch pipeline

The stock of Bengaluru-based realty major Brigade Enterprises is up 16 per cent over the last three months, even after Friday’s fall, led by a decline in the broader markets.

The gains came on the back of record sales in the last quarter, strong pipeline of launches, improved leasing and a robust booking guidance for FY25.

After its Q4 FY24 results and multiple launches, the company saw a slew of upgrades.

What stood out both in the March quarter and FY24 was a strong show in all its key segments — residential real estate, rentals and hospitality.

Led by improved pricing