Flexicap funds gain favour as investors exit smallcaps amid correction

With the change in market conditions, investor interest is beginning to shift from smallcap and midcap funds to largecap-oriented schemes, especially flexicap funds.

Flexicap funds have been leading the active equity inflows chart (excluding the thematic category) for the past four months. The lead has widened in recent months. In April, flexicap funds received net inflows of ₹5,542 crore—39 per cent higher than smallcap funds, which recorded the second-highest inflows at ₹4,000 crore.

Flexicap and largecap funds—two of the comparatively lower-risk fund categories—have together recorded more inflows than smallcap and midcap funds in each of the past four