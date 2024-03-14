Global supply, margin pressures overhang for Indian steelmakers' stocks

Indian steel makers would have trouble relying on exports to shift offtake at these prices without accepting further margin compressions.

Analysts are advising a cautious stance on the steel sector due to a combination of factors. The major one is that China has maintained momentum on steel exports in CY24 and there could also be domestic over-supply in the medium-term.

Trade data for Jan-Feb’24 shows that China’s finished steel exports rose 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 15.9 MT.

Exports are high due to weak Chinese domestic steel demand which contracted 2 per cent Y-o-Y in CY23 due to a weak housing market (new housing starts in CY23 were the lowest since CY09).

The PRC government-backed China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute