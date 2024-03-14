Sensex (    %)
                             
Global supply, margin pressures overhang for Indian steelmakers' stocks

Exports are high due to weak Chinese domestic steel demand which contracted 2 per cent YoY in CY23

Indian steel makers would have trouble relying on exports to shift offtake at these prices without accepting further margin compressions.

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 14 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Analysts are advising a cautious stance on the steel sector due to a combination of factors. The major one is that China has maintained momentum on steel exports in CY24 and there could also be domestic over-supply in the medium-term.

Trade data for Jan-Feb’24 shows that China’s finished steel exports rose 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 15.9 MT.  

Exports are high due to weak Chinese domestic steel demand which contracted 2 per cent Y-o-Y in CY23 due to a weak housing market (new housing starts in CY23 were the lowest since CY09).

The PRC government-backed China Metallurgical Industry Planning and Research Institute

First Published: Mar 14 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

