Indian Hotels Company needs H2 to turn the key and restart the stay

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the country’s largest listed hospitality chain, saw a muted second quarter (July–September/Q2) and first half (H1) of 2025–26 (FY26), held back by a high base, renovation-related closures, heavy rainfall, and global uncertainty. Brokerages, however, expect the second half (H2) to look far better, helped by the wedding season, room additions, and stronger seasonal travel.

The stock, now trading at ₹738, has lagged over the past year. It has slipped 7 per cent during this period, while peers such as EIH and Lemon Tree have delivered 5.4 per cent and 24.7 per cent returns, respectively. ITC Hotels