Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Indian Hotels Company needs H2 to turn the key and restart the stay

Indian Hotels Company needs H2 to turn the key and restart the stay

Renovations easing and wedding-heavy months ahead may help close the gap left by a soft start

A key driver for the rest of the year is the addition of new hotels

Ram Prasad Sahu New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 23 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), the country’s largest listed hospitality chain, saw a muted second quarter (July–September/Q2) and first half (H1) of 2025–26 (FY26), held back by a high base, renovation-related closures, heavy rainfall, and global uncertainty. Brokerages, however, expect the second half (H2) to look far better, helped by the wedding season, room additions, and stronger seasonal travel.
 
The stock, now trading at ₹738, has lagged over the past year. It has slipped 7 per cent during this period, while peers such as EIH and Lemon Tree have delivered 5.4 per cent and 24.7 per cent returns, respectively. ITC Hotels
