Indices set high benchmarks for RIL; investors fret over rising debt

Reliance Industries (RIL) was the top-performing index stock on Friday and closed the day with gains of 2.8 per cent, against a 1 per cent rise in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex during the day.
RIL’s performance on the bourses on Friday was, however, an exception, and the stock has struggled to beat the broader market for nearly two years now. The company’s share price is currently at the same level as in September 2021, while the benchmark index is up 6 per cent in the period.
RIL’s share price is down 1.3 per cent since the start of the current calendar year, compared to a 3.3 per cent rise in the Sensex. The stock has been a laggard on a one-year basis as well. RIL’s share price is down 2.9 per cent since the end of June 2022, compared to a 18.5 per cent rise in the Sensex during the same period.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
This Chris Wood owned stock hit a 52-week low. What's worrying the Street?
O2C segment may drive RIL's Q4FY23 revenue; retail, telco stable: Analysts
RIL gets nod from shareholders, creditors to demerge financial services arm
What's powering the rally in Reliance Industries' stock?
RIL, ITC, HDFC twins lift Sensex 345 pts up; Bank Nifty hits new peak
Recovery a couple of quarters away for Page Industries; stock falls 8.8%
Street gives a thumbs up to LIC's results; most analysts bullish on stock
Strong growth prospects seen in Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises
Strong Q4 performance, robust cash flows and outlook to support BPCL stock
Street unhappy over Siemens' plan to sell its low-voltage motor unit
Reliance Industr
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y
- MAX