Indices set high benchmarks for RIL; investors fret over rising debt

RIL’s share price is down 1.3 per cent since the start of the current calendar year, compared to a 3.3 per cent rise in the Sensex. The stock has been a laggard on a one-year basis as well. RIL’s share price is down 2.9 per cent since the end of June 2022, compared to a 18.5 per cent rise in the Sensex during the same period.

RIL’s performance on the bourses on Friday was, however, an exception, and the stock has struggled to beat the broader market for nearly two years now. The company’s share price is currently at the same level as in September 2021, while the benchmark index is up 6 per cent in the period.