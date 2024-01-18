Individual investors' share in AIF commitments at 40%, shows data

Institutional investors continue to drive commitments for the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry, accounting for 55 per cent of the inflows.

However, individual investors, too, have warmed up to investing in this relatively high-risk investment vehicle. As of September 2023, the share of individual investors (domestic) stood at 40 per cent, up from 35 per cent at the end of FY23. Meanwhile, the share of NRIs and overseas investors shrunk to 5 per cent, according to a report by CAMS and Equalifi on alternative asset trends.

With a 56 per cent share, individual investors have emerged as the majority contributors in category