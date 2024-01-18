Sensex (    %)
                        
Individual investors' share in AIF commitments at 40%, shows data

Though the minimum investment for AIFs is Rs 1 crore, two-thirds of the total investors have committed to a higher ticket denomination of Rs 5 crore or more

Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Institutional investors continue to drive commitments for the Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) industry, accounting for 55 per cent of the inflows.

However, individual investors, too, have warmed up to investing in this relatively high-risk investment vehicle. As of September 2023, the share of individual investors (domestic) stood at 40 per cent, up from 35 per cent at the end of FY23. Meanwhile, the share of NRIs and overseas investors shrunk to 5 per cent, according to a report by CAMS and Equalifi on alternative asset trends. 

With a 56 per cent share, individual investors have emerged as the majority contributors in category

Topics : Alternative Investment Funds Investors AIF industry stock market trading

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

