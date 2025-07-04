Jane Street crackdown: MIIs, brokerage shares fall on volume concerns

Shares of brokerages and market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) witnessed selling pressure on Friday after Sebi’s crackdown on proprietary trading firm Jane Street. The weakness was attributed to concerns that debarment of the US firm — a prominent player in the futures and options (F&O) segment — will lead to a further decline in volumes, which are already down over 30 per cent from the peak.

Among MIIs, shares of BSE fell around 6.5 per cent to Rs 2,639 per share, while CDSL declined by nearly 2.5 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 1,763 apiece.

Meanwhile, shares of Nuvama Wealth,