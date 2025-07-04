Friday, July 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jane Street crackdown: MIIs, brokerage shares fall on volume concerns

Jane Street crackdown: MIIs, brokerage shares fall on volume concerns

Among MIIs, shares of BSE fell around 6.5 per cent to Rs 2,639 per share, while CDSL declined by nearly 2.5 per cent on Friday, closing at Rs 1,763 apiece

Meanwhile, shares of Nuvama Wealth, the local trading partner of Jane Street, fell over 11 per cent.

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Shares of brokerages and market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) witnessed selling pressure on Friday after Sebi’s crackdown on proprietary trading firm Jane Street. The weakness was attributed to concerns that debarment of the US firm — a prominent player in the futures and options (F&O) segment — will lead to a further decline in volumes, which are already down over 30 per cent from the peak.
 
Meanwhile, shares of Nuvama Wealth,
