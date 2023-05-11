close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Larsen & Toubro's rich valuations leave little room for disappointment

The stock fell over 5% after results on lower than expected show in core E&C segment, and possibility of slowdown in new orders

Devangshu Datta
Larsen and Toubro
Premium

Most analysts are positive on the stock, while a few are negative given that it is highly valued for the segment

4 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) disappointed the Street with its results for the January-March quarter of the 2022-23 financial year (Q4FY23) due to weaker core engineering & construction (E&C) segment performance by the engineering giant. Although core E&C order inflows for FY23 rose 19 per cent year-on-year (YoY), with orders from railways, metals and water sectors, margins in the infrastructure segment crashed to all-time low. 
Revenue at Rs 58,300 crore was up 10 per cent YoY but somewhat below expectations. The projects & manufacturing (P&M) segment (ex-services) revenue stood at Rs 43,400 crore (up 8.3 per cent YoY) and services segment revenue was at Rs 15,000 crore (up 17 per cent YoY). The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 6,830 crore (up 5 per cent YoY) was impacted by weaker margins. The adjusted profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 4,000 crore (up 10 per cent YoY).
The management guidance is cautio
Or

Also Read

Ongoing divestment, healthy order inflows positive for Larsen & Toubro

New phase of capex cycle to start soon, say analysts. Top stocks to bet on

Stock performance remains polarized even as Sensex, Nifty scale new highs

F&O Strategy: Nandish Shah recommends Bull Spread on Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro hits record high; market-cap crosses Rs 3 trn mark

Sensex, Nifty close with gains in choppy trade ahead of US inflation data

High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

NSE lifts lid on dabba trading, tippers, issues warnings to 24 platforms

Mankind Pharma jumps 32% on stock market debut due to strong demand

Strong fourth quarter perks up Paytm stock; stock jumps nearly 5%

Larsen & Toubro

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Larsen & Toubro Compass

First Published: May 11 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Larsen & Toubro's rich valuations leave little room for disappointment

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

SIP continues to hold despite market volatility, higher debt fund inflows

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Sebi's SCORES platform resolves 2,071 complaints against companies in April

SEBI, SECURITIES AND EXCHANGES BOARD OF INDIA
2 min read

Jeera prices rise 52% in two months over low production fears, shows data

Jeera
2 min read
Premium

Russian investors eye Indian bourses to trade in US energy basket

FPIsFPIs
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

High valuations may cap further upside in ABB stock; prospects 'positive'

ABB India appoints Sanjeev Sharma as MD
4 min read

Sensex, Nifty close with gains in choppy trade ahead of US inflation data

Sensex
1 min read
Premium

Larsen & Toubro's rich valuations leave little room for disappointment

Larsen and Toubro
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon