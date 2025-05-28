Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 12:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Market returns rarely move in lockstep with monsoon rain, shows data

Market returns rarely move in lockstep with monsoon rain, shows data

Earnings, tariffs likely to be more keenly watched

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets
Premium

Monsoons play a limited role with global liquidity, earnings and economic growth in other sectors have a larger impact, according to experts. | File Image

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A shortfall in monsoon rains has seldom translated into poor market returns, and abundant rainfall hasn’t necessarily led to significant gains.
 
Data since 2005 show that the five years with the highest rainfall saw average market returns of 8.98 per cent, while the five driest years returned 25.7 per cent on average. 
The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast this year’s monsoon rainfall at 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA), with a broadly even distribution across much of the country. “…normal to above normal rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country except some areas of
Topics : stock market trading stock markets monsoon rainfall agricultural sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon