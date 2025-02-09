Monetary easing helps, yet mkts take their cue from earnings: Gautam Duggad

While the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate cut met market expectations, investors will welcome the monetary easing and look forward to further liquidity measures, says GAUTAM DUGGAD, head of research — institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). In an email interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Duggad says the benefits of the ₹1 trillion tax stimulus announced in the Union Budget will start to take effect from the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26). Edited excerpts:

How does the RBI rate cut impact the equities market?

The RBI’s rate cut was in line with market expectations. This step towards monetary