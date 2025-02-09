Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 10:23 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Monetary easing helps, yet mkts take their cue from earnings: Gautam Duggad

Monetary easing helps, yet mkts take their cue from earnings: Gautam Duggad

Duggad says the benefits of the ₹1 trillion tax stimulus announced in the Union Budget will start to take effect from the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26)

Gautam Duggad, head of research — institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)
Premium

Gautam Duggad, head of research — institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
5 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 10:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

While the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) rate cut met market expectations, investors will welcome the monetary easing and look forward to further liquidity measures, says GAUTAM DUGGAD, head of research — institutional equities, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL). In an email interview with Sundar Sethuraman, Duggad says the benefits of the ₹1 trillion tax stimulus announced in the Union Budget will start to take effect from the first quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26). Edited excerpts:
 
How does the RBI rate cut impact the equities market?
 
The RBI’s rate cut was in line with market expectations. This step towards monetary
Topics : corporate earnings stock market trading Rate cut

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon