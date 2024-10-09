More upside in Zomato's stock, but competition also rising in e-com sector

The filing of Swiggy’s DRHP has led to direct comparisons with Zomato, which is a direct competitor in food delivery and the fast-growing quick-commerce segment where Blinkit (owned by Zomato) faces off against Instamart (and Zepto). In Q-commerce, Flipkart, Amazon, Reliance and Big Basket are all entering the space. All of them have deep pockets, hence competitive intensity will rise going forward.

E-com platforms are likely to offer discounts and wider assortments during the festive season. Given more dark stores, wider assortment and improving penetration, festive season growth could see a big bump. Non-grocery sales like that of