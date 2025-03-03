Muted near term outlook likely to cap Schaeffler India' outperformance

The Street is cautious on the outlook for Schaeffler India, despite outperforming the BSE 500 on the returns front and posting a robust show in the December quarter. While the company delivered a double-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in the quarter, brokerages have cut the earnings estimates for CY25 and CY26 by up to 10 per cent each on the near-term demand worries and the target prices over high valuations. As the markets corrected across the board, the stock has fallen 12 per cent over the last month as compared to the BSE 500, which is down over 18 per cent.