Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index is set for a significant overhaul on Friday, with as many as 20 of its components expected to be replaced.

Analysts predict that the rebalancing will generate trade worth Rs 16,000 crore. Several companies, including InterGlobe Aviation (InterGlobe), HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, could see inflows of nearly Rs 600 crore. Conversely, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eternal, and Tech Mahindra are expected to face passive selling in excess of Rs 550 crore, according to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, published on Smartkarma.

“Based on the expected changes to the index and