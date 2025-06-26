Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 05:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index to see around 20 changes in June 27 reshuffle

Analysts estimate Rs 16,000 crore in trade from the rebalancing as InterGlobe, HDFC Bank and others gain while M&M and Tech Mahindra face passive outflows

NSE Indices announced the changes to the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index on June 6, which will be implemented at the close on June 27.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index is set for a significant overhaul on Friday, with as many as 20 of its components expected to be replaced.
 
Analysts predict that the rebalancing will generate trade worth Rs 16,000 crore. Several companies, including InterGlobe Aviation (InterGlobe), HDFC Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank, could see inflows of nearly Rs 600 crore. Conversely, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Eternal, and Tech Mahindra are expected to face passive selling in excess of Rs 550 crore, according to an analysis by Brian Freitas of Periscope Analytics, published on Smartkarma.
 
“Based on the expected changes to the index and
