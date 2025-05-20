Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 09:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Page Industries' stock looks to maintain growth momentum in FY26

Page Industries' stock looks to maintain growth momentum in FY26

The company's continued focus on premiumisation and expansion of its retail and distribution network is expected to sustain growth momentum

The company has been boosting its distribution presence in FY25 by adding 650 multi-brand outlets in Q4, taking the total count to 111,000, up 4 per cent

Ram Prasad Sahu Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:54 PM IST

Page Industries’ stock has climbed 16 per cent from its April lows, buoyed by a robust performance in the March quarter (Q4FY25). The company’s continued focus on premiumisation and expansion of its retail and distribution network is expected to sustain growth momentum. However, following the recent rally, market participants believe much of the near-term optimism is already priced in, potentially capping further upside.
 
Revenue in Q4FY25 grew 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), exceeding expectations. This growth was primarily volume-driven at 8.5 per cent, with the remainder supported by improved realisations and product mix. Realisations rose 2 per cent, aided by
