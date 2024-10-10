Paytm set for a rebound as it recovers from regulatory disruption

While Paytm (One97 Communications) is not completely past regulatory hurdles, its share price has gained in the last month or two. The Paytm handle migration is complete along with FDI clearance necessary for the Payment Aggregator (PA) license. UPI consumer data indicates stable market share, and expansion in partner networks in financial distribution. All this implies Paytm could be set to meet guidance of turning Adjusted EBITDA breakeven by Q4FY25 (ex of UPI-incentives).

One97 Communications is an Indian technology company that provides digital payment and other financial services to consumers and merchants, through subsidiaries, etc under the Paytm