Pidilite sticks: Fevicol maker on a high, but sharp margin gains unlikely

Pidilite, which makes Fevicol, Dr Fixit, Fevikwik and M-Seal adhesives, had a strong operational performance but revenue growth was muted in Q3 FY24. Sales grew just 4.4 per cent but volumes were healthy at 10 per cent.

